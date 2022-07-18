SRQ’s June passenger totals see a slight dip compared to 2021

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Flying in and out of Sarasota Bradenton International Airport may seem a little less crowded this summer, the latest data shows.

The airport saw a 7.8% dip in passengers in June, compared to the same time a year ago, according to Rick Piccolo, the airport’s president and CEO.

“We are starting to see a slight dip in the number of flights scheduled for our summer months,” he said. “However, the aircraft servicing our airport is operating with much higher passenger loads than last year. This follows a nationwide trend of flight reductions due to much higher fuel prices, airline staffing shortages, and fears of a recession.”

“We’re OK with what we’re seeing. The flights are full; there seems to be a lot of people still flying right now.” he told ABC7 on Monday.

In June, 288,420 passengers traveled through the airport. But for the year, passenger traffic is up 43% over 2021, Piccolo said.

And even with a slight dip in flights and passengers this summer, “We expect to end our fiscal year on September 30th with a new record of over 3.5 million passengers,” he said.

