SMH-Venice announces 100th baby born after opening its doors

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After opening its doors in November 2021, Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice has welcomed the 100th baby delivered.

Benjamin Anthony Moran was born on July 16 at 9:39 p.m. to proud parents Miranda Weese and Kevin Moran. This is the family’s second child, and Benjamin will join his 6-year-old big brother Aiden at home in Englewood.

The parents still hadn’t decided on their baby boy’s name when Miranda went into labor, and had narrowed it down to a list of four names. When they learned their baby would be the 100th baby born at SMH-Venice, it helped them make their choice.

“Benjamin was the third one we had on our list and when our doctor told us we were in the race for the 100th baby, we decided if we did have the 100th baby we’d give him that name. Benjamin Franklin is on the 100-dollar bill, and our baby is the 100th born at this hospital,” Miranda said.

The delivery team at SMH-Venice included OB/GYN Anthony Canino, Jr., MD, assisted by Labor & Delivery nurses Andria Perry, RN, Tabby Bennet, RN, and Kayla Klein, LPN.

The family chose to give their son a middle name inspired by the doctor who helped bring him into the world.

SMH-Venice includes 10 private Birthing Suites that allow laboring women, their support people and baby to stay together in the same room throughout the birth experience. There are specialized obstetrical physicians on-site, and neonatal providers on-call 24/7. The hospital also has a designated Obstetrical Emergency Care Center, and advanced surgical suites designed for OB procedures.

The mother-baby nursing team at SMH-Venice celebrated the birth of the 100th baby with cupcakes and balloons marking the occasion.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.