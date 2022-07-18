Advertise With Us
Sarasota County looking to fill several full-time lifeguard positions

(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County is hiring lifeguards for its beaches.

Multiple full-time positions are available, with pay starting at $16.78 an hour. Sarasota County is also offering a $1.50 per hour pay additive for those with current and valid State of Florida EMT-B certification.

Other benefits include paid time off, holiday pay and FRS retirement - along with being part of a team of fantastic lifeguards! Candidates will be required to successfully complete a skills test.

You can apply here.

