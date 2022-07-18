Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Police: Florida man killed mom after luring her to his home

WWSB Generic Stock 6
WWSB Generic Stock 6(WWSB-ABC7)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — A 24-year-old man told police in Florida that he lured his mother into an apartment and beat her with a hammer before fatally stabbing her, officials said.

Logan Lopez told investigators on Saturday that he had planned the killing for a year, Clearwater police said on Twitter.

Officers responded to a 911 call from a neighbor around 5 p.m. on Saturday. She told dispatchers that she could hear a woman screaming in a nearby apartment at The Palms at Countryside.

Police found Mary Beth Lopez, 53, dead inside the apartment.

Logan Lopez told responding officers and later homicide detectives that he had lured his mother to his place for the purpose of “putting an end to her,” a news release said.

Logan Lopez was booked into the Pinellas County Jail early Sunday. He’s facing a first-degree murder charge.

Police said that while Lopez did not have any criminal history, but he had previously been held involuntarily for mental health treatment under Florida’s Baker Act.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

