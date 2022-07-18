Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Pattern shift brings hot weather to the Suncoast

By John Scalzi
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pattern shift brought about by a wind shift will change our rainfall pattern for several days.

Our winds will blow southwest to the west off Gulf waters through Wednesday. That will pump up humidity and favor a coastal shower or two in the morning before the showers are pushed inland in the afternoon with a stronger sea breeze.

This should bring some nice afternoon and evening beach weather for several days. The inland storms may include a thunderstorm or two, but morning coastal showers should be generally light.

With the showers in the morning near the coast, you can expect lots of sunshine in the afternoon near the Gulf. The combination of the sunshine and humid air will bring us “feels-like” temperatures near 103 to 107 today, particularly a bit east of the coast.

The pattern will shift by Wednesday or Thursday when a southeast wind will return. However, a little dry air will move in and limit the number of storms will be kept to about 20% to 30%.

