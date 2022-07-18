Local students showcase talent during WBTT Stage of Discovery

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 29 local students have a great opportunity to showcase their talents during the seventh annual stage of Discovery Summer Program at the Westcoast Black Theater Troup.

“What inspired me to found this organization is the lack of diversity and inclusion,” Nate Jacobs, founder and artistic director told ABC7.

The five-week summer program provides area youths with an opportunity to learn more about musical theater. The program is free of charge and finishes with the seventh annual Stage of Discovery.

“It’s great to be here because you know you can build off of your chances, just starting off strong so yeah I’m grateful and thankful,” London Upshaw, a student said.

For more details on how you can become a donor or help young people get learn more about the performing arts contact the Westcoast Black Theater Troup.

