Kruse will plead not guilty to DUI charges, judge recuses self from case

Manatee County Sheriff's Office body camera - George Kruse crash
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse has hired an attorney and will plead not guilty to a DUI charge, court records show.

Also Judge Jacqueline B. Steele has asked to be recused from the case, requesting that it be assigned to another judge.

Kruse’s attorney, Jeffrey Haynes, has waived his right to appear at pretrial conferences. The first hearing is tomorrow but neither Kruse nor his attorney will attend.

The State Attorney’s Office charged Kruse with DUI in June in connection with a crash in April.

The single-vehicle crash occurred on April 20 on Greyhawk Boulevard in Bradenton when Kruse’s pickup truck hit a tree. A Manatee County Sheriff’s deputy on scene described Kruse immediately after the crash as “in an overall confused state.”

The police report noted Kruse’s vehicle collision alert system automatically called 911 after the impact and began recording conversations in the moments after the crash. Kruse’s wife, Jessica Kruse, arrived at the scene before deputies. In the 911 call recording, she is heard trying to get Kruse out of the vehicle. She refuses to give her location to 911 dispatchers and says, “We’re good” and that they don’t need deputies to respond.

“I reviewed the 911 chronology log and found that a male was in the vehicle immediately after the crash and sounded intoxicated. He was slurring his words and not responding at times,” the report said.

ABC7 obtained bodycam footage from the aftermath of the crash. Manatee County Sheriff’s Officials turned over the information to the State Attorney’s Office for further investigation.

The State Attorney’s Office will not be making any comments while this case is pending.

A spokesperson from Manatee County tells ABC7, " This is a matter for Commissioner Kruse. It is not a Manatee County Issue.”

