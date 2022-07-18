Advertise With Us
July 4 parade funerals to conclude with tribute to slain dad

More funerals are planned this weekend for victims of the July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park, Ill. (CNN/RAINAN LOWREY/GEARHEAD OUTFITTERS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — Funeral services for the seven people killed by a gunman at an Independence Day parade will conclude Monday as family and friends gather in suburban Chicago to remember Kevin McCarthy.

McCarthy’s funeral service is scheduled for Monday afternoon in Skokie, Illinois. In an obituary, he is described as a father, husband, brother, uncle and son who “brought the fun to every situation.”

The 37-year-old father and his wife, Irina, were both killed in the attack on the Highland Park parade. They left behind a 2-year-old son, Aiden, whose story prompted thousands of people to donate money for the orphaned boy.

“Kevin’s irrepressible zest for life and his family and friends will remain with us always,” his family wrote in the obituary. “We love you.”

Irina McCarthy was buried last week.

Services for the five other victims have been held in recent weeks. They have been identified as: 64-year-old Katherine Goldstein, 63-year-old Jacquelyn Sundheim, 88-year-old Stephen Straus and 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza and 69-year-old Eduardo Uvaldo.

Prosecutors have charged 21-year-old Robert E. Crimo III with seven counts of murder and said they expect to present attempted murder charges representing the people wounded in the attack.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

