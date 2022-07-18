Gas price plunge continues for fifth straight week

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida gas prices dropped another 15 cents last weekend, AAA reports. The state average is now on a five-week streak of declines, falling a total of 62 cents per gallon.

On Sunday, the average price for gasoline was $4.27 per gallon. This time last year, the price was $3 a gallon.

“For the first time in a couple months, drivers in some Florida cities are beginning to find pump prices below $4 a gallon,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA-The Auto Club Group.

On average it costs $64 to fill an average-sized 15-gallon tank of gas. That’s $9 less than what drivers paid when gas prices hit their peak of $4.89 in mid-June.

Jenkins says oil prices suffered significant drops last week, and a steep drop in domestic demand is being seen, suggesting Americans could be shifting driving habits in response to high prices.

He also warned the market remains extremely volatile, and prices have the potential to bounce back. “If a major storm makes landfall along the Gulf Coast, impacting operations at refineries in Texas, Louisiana, or Mississippi, prices could spike, due to concerns about fuel supplies.”

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.52), Naples ($4.51), Fort Lauderdale ($4.38).

Least expensive metro markets – Sebring ($4.08), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($4.08), Melbourne-Titusville ($4.08).

