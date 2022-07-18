FHP joins Operation Southern Slow Down to promote safe driving

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This week Florida is joining other states across the Southeast to promote safety on the highways.

Florida Highway Patrol said troopers are targeting speeding and aggressive drivers during Operation Southern Slow Down.

The goal of the weeklong initiative is to prevent traffic deaths and serious injuries.

This morning, FHP Trooper George Edwards was on speed patrol along Capital Circle Southeast in Tallahassee, issuing a lot of warning as part of Operation Southern Slow Down.

Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, and South Carolina public safety agencies are uniting for the campaign.

“The faster you go, the greater the probability something bad will happen. Our message is simple, slow down, be patient, and buckle up. Those are three of the most basic and important actions a driver can take. The responsibility lies on all of us,” Major Jeffrey Bissanthe, FHP Troop H Commander, said.

FHP said Florida has seen an uptick of drivers going too fast in the last decade, with violations for excessive speeding increasing every year.

Troopers said speed can be especially dangerous in construction zones.

“Construction zones are sometimes down to one lane of traffic. We want to ensure drivers are really adhering to the speeds and also the speeding fines are doubled in construction zones, so we will be monitoring those, as well as protect those workers,” said Major Jeffrey Bissante.

FHP is urging drivers to wear their seatbelts, slow down, and give themselves plenty of time to get to their destination.

FHP said do not engage an aggressive driver, instead report the driver by calling 911 or *FHP (*347).

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.