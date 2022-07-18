Deelah Jackson Manatee County Educator of the year finishing in top 5 for Florida Teacher of the year 2023

Bradenton, Fla. (WWSB) - Her name is known from Bradenton to Tallahassee, Florida. Deelah Jackson-Ross the fourth grade math teacher has been named Manatee County Educator of the year.

According to the Florida Department of education Deelah Jackson-Ross finished in the top five as a finalist for the 2023 Florida Teacher of the year. The FDOE has over 185 thousand public school teachers working around the state.

After returning from the statewide Florida Teacher of the year 2023 announcement in Orlando Deelah Jackson-Ross tells ABC7′s James Hill she is very honored to be recognize by her peers.

“We’ve never had a finalist from Manatee, so that was very special. and I wanted to represent Manatee well because this is an awesome county, and our superintendent is special. My Principal Maribeth Mason, she was very supportive, Wanda Curry she nominated me. She saw the things that I was doing with my students and she felt like I was deserving of this award, and this opportunity,” said Jackson-Ross on her wedding day

Jackson-Ross was nominated and finished top five in Orlando during the statewide announcement. Jackson-Ross works at Samoset Elementary School in Bradenton where she continues to work on teaching the next generation of leaders.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.