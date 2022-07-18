Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations back to March levels

New omicron variants are again driving hospital admissions and deaths higher in recent weeks. (CNN, NOVAVAX)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise across the country.

John Hopkins University said average daily cases have more than tripled over the past three months. Meanwhile, federal government data shows current hospitalizations surpassed 40,000 for the first time in about four months.

John Hopkins University found the average number of daily deaths has risen above 400 for the first time in two months.

More than half of the U.S. population lives in a county with a high COVID-19 community level. If you live in one of those counties, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing a mask indoors.

Omicron subvariants fuel summer COVID surge. (CNN, NYC MEDIA)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Octavio Banos
Suspect arrested in connection with shooting at Ellenton outlet mall
Authorities say a Florida woman died after falling into a pond and being grabbed by alligators.
Englewood community feeling the loss of an elderly woman found dead in a pond.
US-301 and 15th Street East
Vehicle fatally hits pedestrian in Manatee County
Rowers at Nathan Benderson park
International Dragon Boat Festival to take place at Nathan Benderson Park
Video from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office shows the arrest of suspected car thieves Friday...
Watch: Four arrested, charged with Lakewood Ranch car thefts

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he is feeling fine after testing positive for COVID on June 15.
Fauci plans to retire by end of Biden’s term
Tristen Royer
Stolen vessel ends up in pursuit with Venice Police, Charlotte County
Since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, 29 teachers have quit their jobs at Oliver...
29 teachers resign from Nashville middle school
The trend is expected to continue for a sixth week in a row and through mid-August, barring any...
Pump prices continue to fall. How long will it last?
Benjamin Anthony Moran
SMH-Venice announces 100th baby born after opening its doors