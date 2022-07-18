2 Big Olaf stores rebrand as Blue Pineapple, will sell new ice cream

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two locations of Big Olaf Creamery have rebranded as Blue Pineapple following a recall of Big Olaf due to its potential link to a listeria outbreak.

The rebranded stores are located in the former Big Olaf store fronts off Tamiami Trail and Cattleman Road.

Eighteen listeria patients have been interviewed by the CDC, 10 of whom claim they had recently eaten Big Olaf branded ice cream, or they ate ice cream from a location that might have been supplied by the Sarasota creamery.

The state shut down all production of Big Olaf ice cream last week after nine environmental samples taken recently at its facility on Cattlemen Road tested positive for listeria.

Erin M. Moffet, spokesman for the Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services, says of the 100 environmental samples collected inside the facility July 7, nine have come back positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

“FDACS has issued a stop use order of the processing equipment where the Listeria monocytogenes was found. This will effectively shut down all operations at this processing facility, which had already been done voluntarily by the company,” he said in a news release issued last Wednesday.

Another Sarasota ice cream maker, McClain’s Homemade Ice Cream, has stepped in to supply the rebranded stores with their products.

