Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

2 Big Olaf stores rebrand as Blue Pineapple, will sell new ice cream

Florida health officials have confirmed the Sarasota-based creamery is pulling its products...
Florida health officials have confirmed the Sarasota-based creamery is pulling its products after one death and 22 hospitalizations have been linked to the company.(Shane Battis)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two locations of Big Olaf Creamery have rebranded as Blue Pineapple following a recall of Big Olaf due to its potential link to a listeria outbreak.

The rebranded stores are located in the former Big Olaf store fronts off Tamiami Trail and Cattleman Road.

Eighteen listeria patients have been interviewed by the CDC, 10 of whom claim they had recently eaten Big Olaf branded ice cream, or they ate ice cream from a location that might have been supplied by the Sarasota creamery.

The state shut down all production of Big Olaf ice cream last week after nine environmental samples taken recently at its facility on Cattlemen Road tested positive for listeria.

Erin M. Moffet, spokesman for the Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services, says of the 100 environmental samples collected inside the facility July 7, nine have come back positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

“FDACS has issued a stop use order of the processing equipment where the Listeria monocytogenes was found. This will effectively shut down all operations at this processing facility, which had already been done voluntarily by the company,” he said in a news release issued last Wednesday.

Another Sarasota ice cream maker, McClain’s Homemade Ice Cream, has stepped in to supply the rebranded stores with their products.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Octavio Banos
Suspect arrested in connection with shooting at Ellenton outlet mall
Authorities say a Florida woman died after falling into a pond and being grabbed by alligators.
Medical Examiner: Alligators killed Englewood woman who fell in pond
US-301 and 15th Street East
Vehicle fatally hits pedestrian in Manatee County
Rowers at Nathan Benderson park
International Dragon Boat Festival to take place at Nathan Benderson Park
Video from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office shows the arrest of suspected car thieves Friday...
Watch: Four arrested, charged with Lakewood Ranch car thefts

Latest News

Authorities say a Florida woman died after falling into a pond and being grabbed by alligators.
Medical Examiner: Alligators killed Englewood woman who fell in pond
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Police: Florida man killed mom after luring her to his home
George Kruse
Kruse will plead not guilty to DUI charges, judge recuses self from case
Traffic is slowing down a bit this summer at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport
SRQ’s June passenger totals see a slight dip compared to 2021