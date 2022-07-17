Advertise With Us
Vehicle fatally hits pedestrian in Manatee County

US-301 and 15th Street East
US-301 and 15th Street East(wwsb)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to a report released by the Florida Highway Patrol, just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle while he was crossing the street at the intersection of US-301 and 15th Street East in Bradenton.

The driver of the vehicle, a 37-year-old man, was driving himself and two others, a 37-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl, when the front of his vehicle struck the 31-year-old man crossing the street.

The driver and the two passengers all had minor injuries, while the man struck was pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation is still active.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

