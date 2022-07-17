Vehicle fatally hits pedestrian in Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to a report released by the Florida Highway Patrol, just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle while he was crossing the street at the intersection of US-301 and 15th Street East in Bradenton.

The driver of the vehicle, a 37-year-old man, was driving himself and two others, a 37-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl, when the front of his vehicle struck the 31-year-old man crossing the street.

The driver and the two passengers all had minor injuries, while the man struck was pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation is still active.

