Only Isolated Sunday Showers

By Mike Modrick
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday storms were a perfect example of how localized and random storms can be. Venice and Nokomis are only 2 miles apart, but Venice received only 0.03″ of rain, while Nokomis picked up 1.81″! Sarasota and Bradenton had just over a third of an inch, 0.36″ and 0.38″, respectively. Lakewood Ranch reported 0.75″ and farther east, Myakka City had 2.34″. A small storm in the upper atmosphere enhanced storms Saturday. That little storm is moving away Sunday, so today and much of the coming week storms will be minimal, mainly popping off from our afternoon heating. And our afternoon heating will be average, low 90s for highs this week.

Tropics are still quiet for the next five days or longer in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.  Hurricane Estelle developed in the Pacific, moving west and far out to sea.

