International Dragon Boat Festival to take place at Nathan Benderson Park

Rowers at Nathan Benderson park
Rowers at Nathan Benderson park(wwsb)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Paddlers from all over the world are in Sarasota for the International Dragon Boat Festival 13th Club Crew World Championships at Nathan Benderson Park.

The competition will go on from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from July 18 to July 24 as teams compete for the gold. Crews were out on the water on Sunday, July 17 for the last official practice day before the festival begins.

For additional info on the event, visit the 2022 Club Crew World Championships website.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

