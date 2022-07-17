Englewood community feeling the loss of an elderly woman found dead in a pond.

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - The FWC received the call around 8 p.m. on Friday night. According to the FWC report, the woman was seen falling into the pond and struggled to stay above water. Moments later, two alligators were seen grabbing her and pulling her under. It is an ongoing investigation and it is uncertain whether the alligators caused the woman’s death.

“It’s tragic,” said Alex Tompakov Englewood resident. “You don’t just expect them to be out on your everyday life like going for a walk.”

One Englewood resident remembered back to another attack where a coworker lost his 2-year-old to an alligator.

“He lost a 2-year-old to an alligator in their back yard and I can tell you that the reaction was horrific,” said David Taylor Englewood resident.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene and a trapper was dispatched to remove the alligators from the pond. One was 8 feet 10 inches tall and the other was 7 feet 7 inches tall.

