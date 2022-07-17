Emergency fundraiser supports Farmhouse Animal & Nature Sanctuary

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - C&C Rescue Foundation is hosting the emergency fundraiser to help animals on the Suncoast. Farmhouse Animal & Nature Sanctuary is in desperate need of new fencing, which has been thrashed by recent storms.

The sanctuary, a nonprofit based in Myakka City, houses a slew of exotic, domestic and farm animals in need of adoption. Without a strong structure surrounding the facility, it’ll be tough for them to continue caring for them safely.

Chris Gelsleichter and Colleen Pearce, the president and vice president of C&C Rescue Foundation, say the big event came together fast. Within only three weeks, plenty of volunteers came forward to donate gift baskets, cook barbeque lunches, organize a pool tournament and spend their hard-earned money at the event hosted at the American Legion Glen Peters Post 266 in Sarasota.

It’s an impressive effort, but one that doesn’t surprise them. They say the Sarasota community is generous, and never fails to answer the call when a local organization is in need.

Gelsleitchter said she’s thrilled to see so many people turning out for the fundraiser because it’s important to protect creatures who can’t protect themselves.

“We are the voice for the voiceless,” Gelsleichter said. “The animals can’t talk but we know what they need and that’s what’s important. If we can help them, we’re doing good.”

Organizers are hoping to raise at least $5,000 throughout the day, and they feel confident they can reach their goal quickly. If you’d like to donate online, you can find more information on how to help by clicking here.

C&C Rescue Foundation also wants to remind other organizations they are ready and willing to help arrange more fundraisers like this one if area nonprofits are in need of support.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.