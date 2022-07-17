Shooting at Ellenton Premium Outlets

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Around 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting at the Ellenton Premium Outlets on Factory Shops Boulevard in Manatee County.

According to a report, one man was shot by a group of three men he is believed to have known. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

The group of three were seen fleeing the area in a car, and deputies are currently following leads on them.

The mall is under no threat at this time and businesses are operating as normal.

No arrests have been made and no other information has been provided on this incident.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.