Blake Wallenda going solo for the highwire act at the Sarasota International Dragon Boat Festival

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The highwire setup for the event took a week. A 300-foot wire was rigged from an anchor point by the beach to the fourth level of the Nathan Benderson Park tower. The wire has six stabilizers set up every 50 feet to prevent the wire from swinging around.

Wallenda owns all the equipment used and started the setup process by bringing all of it to the park. The main anchor point required a deep hole to be dug with several stakes being put in the ground for the stabilizers.

“It’s great to work with family and it’s great to work alone, but it’s nice to have help with someone else there with you,” said Wallenda. “This walk and setup, I was by myself setting up and it took a lot out of me to do it.”

Setup is still underway because the heavy rain increased the water levels of the park by almost four inches, according to Wallenda. The stabilizing stakes are currently underwater and will have to be re-planted and positioned.

The walk will start by the beach at the main anchor point 60 feet above the ground and end at the park tower, almost 100 feet off the ground.

“I’ll be most excited once I get across that line and I’m up at the tower waving at everybody,” said Wallenda.

Wallenda still plans to perform with his family and by himself in the future.

