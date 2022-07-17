Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Amazing first images from the James Webb Space Telescope

Jupiter's rings
Jupiter's rings(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The focus of the new James Webb Space Telescope started on far distant galaxies. But the telescope also took a look in our own neighborhood. The planet Jupiter, not billions, not trillions of miles away, just 425 million miles, almost next door to Earth.

The pictures did not disappoint.

Howard Hochhalter, a Myakka City astronomer with Suncoast Stargazers and NASA Solar System Ambassador, said “Very faint things like the rings of Jupiter came into view, they could see that in the images, along with all the moons coming into remarkable detail.”

Equally impressive are the new views of a place where new stars are being born. The Carina Nebula, is roughly 40 quintillion miles from us, so far that it took the light 7,600 years to get to us. The nebula is electrically charged hydrogen gas. As these new stars re born, some of the gas is blown away.

“The Carina Nebula is a star forming region. And it’s called the cosmic cliffs. Now, this is I’ve never heard this name before. And this remarkable detail is revealing a giant cavity being blown out by the energy of these young stars born nearby.”

We have never seen this much detail in previous images from the Hubble Telescope.

“So it’s, it’s outperforming expectations, it’s doing really well”, Hochhalter said.

Carina Nebula
Carina Nebula(Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office shows the arrest of suspected car thieves Friday...
Watch: Four arrested, charged with Lakewood Ranch car thefts
Elderly woman found dead in pond in Englewood
Randy Langford
Man arrested for indecent exposure at Bradenton pool
This was a recent radar gun reading on U.S. 301. Sarasota Police will be increasing their focus...
Radar love: Sarasota Police to focus on speeders
Republican candidate rally in Sarasota on Saturday.
Republican candidates from Sarasota and Manatee Counties converging on Sarasota for large rally on Saturday

Latest News

Blake Wallenda Solo
Blake Wallenda going solo for the highwire act at the Sarasota International Dragon Boat Festival
C&C Rescue Foundation is rallying its community of volunteers to aid the sanctuary in need of...
Emergency fundraiser supports Farmhouse Animal & Nature Sanctuary
Authorities say a Florida woman died after falling into a pond and being grabbed by alligators.
Englewood community feeling the loss of an elderly woman found dead in a pond.
graphic
Only Isolated Sunday Showers