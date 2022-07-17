Amazing first images from the James Webb Space Telescope

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The focus of the new James Webb Space Telescope started on far distant galaxies. But the telescope also took a look in our own neighborhood. The planet Jupiter, not billions, not trillions of miles away, just 425 million miles, almost next door to Earth.

The pictures did not disappoint.

Howard Hochhalter, a Myakka City astronomer with Suncoast Stargazers and NASA Solar System Ambassador, said “Very faint things like the rings of Jupiter came into view, they could see that in the images, along with all the moons coming into remarkable detail.”

Equally impressive are the new views of a place where new stars are being born. The Carina Nebula, is roughly 40 quintillion miles from us, so far that it took the light 7,600 years to get to us. The nebula is electrically charged hydrogen gas. As these new stars re born, some of the gas is blown away.

“The Carina Nebula is a star forming region. And it’s called the cosmic cliffs. Now, this is I’ve never heard this name before. And this remarkable detail is revealing a giant cavity being blown out by the energy of these young stars born nearby.”

We have never seen this much detail in previous images from the Hubble Telescope.

“So it’s, it’s outperforming expectations, it’s doing really well”, Hochhalter said.

