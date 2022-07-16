Widespread afternoon/evening Saturday storms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rainy season storms continue this weekend, mainly for the late afternoon and evening hours. Some heavy downpours, gusty winds and frequent lightning will occur as the storms pop up. Thursday rain at SRQ was 0.43″, Friday an additional 0.08″. A small storm in the upper atmosphere is over Florida for the weekend, which is why storms will be widespread for the weekend. As that weak storm moves away Monday, afternoon storms become much less common for the work week. Temps will hold near average in the low 90s.

Tropics are still quiet for the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico for at least the next 5 days or longer.

Tropics (Station)

