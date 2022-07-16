Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Republican candidates from Sarasota and Manatee Counties converging on Sarasota for large rally on Saturday

Republican candidate rally in Sarasota on Saturday.
Republican candidate rally in Sarasota on Saturday.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Final preparations taking place on Friday to welcome around 2000 Republicans on Saturday. The candidates rally at Robarts Arena will feature 42 GOP candidates from Sarasota and Manatee Counties who are running in various races.

“This is a great way for all the voters and the Republicans in Sarasota and Manatee Counties to be able to come see your candidates, hear them speak, get a real opinion,” said Jack Brill, Acting Chairman of the Republican Party of Sarasota County.

While all this is happening this weekend, the Democratic party on the Suncoast says they are optimistic about the upcoming elections.

“It’s just another gimmick that they’re doing, to draw some attention to themselves,” said Daniel Kuether, First Vice Chair of the Sarasota County Democratic Party. “We’re really focused right now as the Democratic party on the upcoming primary election, the school board and what we’ve got coming in November.”

Senator Marco Rubio is the featured speaker at the rally. Other republican leaders will be on hand including Congressmen Vern Buchanan and Greg Stuebe, as well as State Senator Joe Gruters.

“This is really wonderful because Manatee and Sarasota Counties are sister counties, we have shared numerous public officials,” said Steve Vernon, Chair of the Republican Party of Manatee County.

The Democrats say they have their own important event happening this weekend.

“While the Republicans are doing this rally down here, the Democrats are really getting to work at Leadership Blue up in Tampa,” said Kuether. “And this is a bi-annual meeting that we have of party officials, where we talk about some of the groundwork we need to do.”

Doors open at 10am on Saturday for the Republican candidates rally at Robarts Arena in Sarasota.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State officials have ordered the Big Olaf Creamery processing facility on Cattlemen Road shut...
Listeria found inside Big Olaf factory; state orders shutdown
Video from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office shows the arrest of suspected car thieves Friday...
Watch: Four arrested, charged with Lakewood Ranch car thefts
A man says a woman drugged him and stole his items.
‘I should have been dead’: Man says he was drugged, robbed after meeting woman at bar
U.S. 41 between Fruitville Road and Ringling Boulevard is closed.
First Alert Traffic: Gas leak closes U.S. 41 near Ritz Carlton
Juan Manuel Hernandez and Christina Grace Casella
Two arrested in 2021 Venice DUI homicide case

Latest News

16 out of 17 flavor samples taken from the Big Olaf production facility test positive for Listeria
Some heavy rain possible in the P.M.
Summer storm pattern for the weekend and then changes ahead
Randy Langford
Man arrested for indecent exposure at Bradenton pool
Video from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office shows the arrest of suspected car thieves Friday...
Watch: Four arrested, charged with Lakewood Ranch car thefts