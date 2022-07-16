Republican candidates from Sarasota and Manatee Counties converging on Sarasota for large rally on Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Final preparations taking place on Friday to welcome around 2000 Republicans on Saturday. The candidates rally at Robarts Arena will feature 42 GOP candidates from Sarasota and Manatee Counties who are running in various races.

“This is a great way for all the voters and the Republicans in Sarasota and Manatee Counties to be able to come see your candidates, hear them speak, get a real opinion,” said Jack Brill, Acting Chairman of the Republican Party of Sarasota County.

While all this is happening this weekend, the Democratic party on the Suncoast says they are optimistic about the upcoming elections.

“It’s just another gimmick that they’re doing, to draw some attention to themselves,” said Daniel Kuether, First Vice Chair of the Sarasota County Democratic Party. “We’re really focused right now as the Democratic party on the upcoming primary election, the school board and what we’ve got coming in November.”

Senator Marco Rubio is the featured speaker at the rally. Other republican leaders will be on hand including Congressmen Vern Buchanan and Greg Stuebe, as well as State Senator Joe Gruters.

“This is really wonderful because Manatee and Sarasota Counties are sister counties, we have shared numerous public officials,” said Steve Vernon, Chair of the Republican Party of Manatee County.

The Democrats say they have their own important event happening this weekend.

“While the Republicans are doing this rally down here, the Democrats are really getting to work at Leadership Blue up in Tampa,” said Kuether. “And this is a bi-annual meeting that we have of party officials, where we talk about some of the groundwork we need to do.”

Doors open at 10am on Saturday for the Republican candidates rally at Robarts Arena in Sarasota.

