Republican candidate rally draws thousands, Sen. Marco Rubio featured as keynote speaker

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thousands of Republicans hoping for a red wave this fall are getting energized to vote with a Republican candidate rally held in Sarasota on Saturday.

The rally, hosted at Robarts Arena, featured dozens of local GOP candidates from Sarasota and Manatee Counties as well as a few noteworthy speakers including Senator Marco Rubio and Congressmen Vern Buchanan.

ABC7 asked voters at the rally what’s driving them to the polls for the 2022 midterm elections. Some of them brought up woes like inflation, illegal immigration, education, and government spending.

Rubio, the keynote speaker on Saturday, addressed many of those concerns when he took to the stage, and insisted there’s a lot on the line this year.

“I do not recall a time in modern history in which the choice has been as stark as and as dramatic as the one we have now,” he told the crowd.

The Florida senator railed against the Biden administration calling them “radical liberals” responsible for driving up gas prices and inflation.

“It’s an agenda controlled by radical wealthy liberals that frankly violate common sense and are hurting our country,” Rubio told ABC7 in an exclusive interview after his speech. “They don’t have to deal with the consequences of high gas prices and things like that, but the rest of the country is and we need to reject that.”

Rubio also took aim at cultural conflicts claiming Democrats are overzealously pushing dangerous ideas about race and gender in public schools.

“That this is a systemically evil and racist country and that the most important thing about any of us is the color of our skin,” Rubio said. “That’s un-American and we need to stop using our schools to divide people that way.”

Congressman Vern Buchanan also took to the stage, echoing many of the same concerns.

Buchanan insisted Nancy Pelosi and other top democrats need to be voted out of office. He also vowed to fight against tax hikes, efforts to defund police departments and tighten border security.

“If President Trump was there, those borders would be shut down,” Buchanan said. “You lose your country if you can’t control your borders.”

After the rally, ABC7 reached out to Daniel Kuether, the first vice chair of the to the Sarasota Democratic Party. In our conversation held via a zoom call, he pushed back on claims made by republicans at the rally.

He said Biden is doing the best he can to heal our economy, but he points out the U.S. businesses and consumers are facing an uphill battle coming back from the pandemic.

“We are bumping along here,” he said. “It’s not perfect, but it is certainly much better than it could be, and we could certainly be in much worse shape coming out of the Trump Administration.”

As for other hot button issues, like gender and racial education and illegal immigration, Kuether said he doesn’t believe these are real issues impacting Floridians. He points out Critical Race Theory isn’t a widespread tool in Florida schools and the state doesn’t get massive influxes of immigration because our borders are mostly coastal.

Instead, he said Republicans are over-inflating problems, and he think some of their tactics can be harmful.

Republicans at the rally disagree, insisting many of the ideological stances held by top democrats should be at the forefront of voters’ minds when they cast their ballots.

The rally lasting four hours, however local Democrats say they don’t plan to host one of their own.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.