Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $530M after no winner

Tuesday's drawing will place it eight in the top Mega Millions jackpots.
Tuesday's drawing will place it eight in the top Mega Millions jackpots.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Mega Millions jackpot keeps growing.

There was no winner in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $480 million, according to a news release from the lottery.

The next drawing is set for Tuesday and is expected to be worth about $530 million. That places it eighth in the top Mega Million jackpots.

The biggest winner was in October of 2018 when one ticket sold in South Carolina won over $ 1.5 billion.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office shows the arrest of suspected car thieves Friday...
Watch: Four arrested, charged with Lakewood Ranch car thefts
Randy Langford
Man arrested for indecent exposure at Bradenton pool
This was a recent radar gun reading on U.S. 301. Sarasota Police will be increasing their focus...
Radar love: Sarasota Police to focus on speeders
McClain's providing their homemade ice cream to Big Olaf.
Sarasota ice cream maker helps Big Olaf amid listeria crisis
Enoc Hernandez leaves behind a wife and seven children.
Father of 7 dies by electrocution in roofing job site accident

Latest News

President Joe Biden is laying out a framework for the U.S. to build alliances in the Middle...
'US remains active, engage partner in Middle East': Biden says during tour
PD: Elderly man robbed and beaten
President Joe Biden participates in a working session with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin...
Biden says US ‘will not walk away’ from Middle East
A recent study found that one in five college students plan to transfer away from schools in...
Survey: 1 in 5 college students plan to transfer out of states with abortion bans