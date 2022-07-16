Elderly woman found dead in pond in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission received a call regarding the body of an elderly woman found in a small pond in the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club.

According to a report, the woman was seen falling into the pond along the course near her home and she struggled to stay above water. While in the water, two alligators were spotted approaching and grabbing her, but it hasn’t been confirmed if they were involved in her death.

A trapper was dispatched to the location and removed the two alligators from the area.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene and the investigation is on-going with no other details.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.