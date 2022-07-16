Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

16 out of 17 flavor samples taken from the Big Olaf production facility test positive for Listeria

(Shane Battis)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) has released a new statement with updated findings on the Listeria bacteria’s connection to Big Olaf brand ice cream.

The statement addresses the fact that 16 out of 17 ice cream flavor samples taken from the Big Olaf production facility last week came back positive for Listeria contamination.

The flavors include: Blueberry Cheesecake, Butter Pecan, Cherry Cordial, Chocolate, Chocolate Chip, Coconut, Coconut Almond Joy, Cookie Dough, Cookies & Cream, Kahlua Krunch, Mint Chip, Pistachio, Plantation Praline, Superman, Vanilla, and White Chocolate Raspberry.

FDACS is continuing to work closely with the state and federal partners on the investigation and enforcement of the formal stop on the sale of these flavors it has issued, although all of them were already part of the voluntary recall.

One outstanding environmental sample has also come back positive, which now brings the total of positive environmental samples to 10.

FDACS isn’t releasing any additional information as the investigation is still active.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State officials have ordered the Big Olaf Creamery processing facility on Cattlemen Road shut...
Listeria found inside Big Olaf factory; state orders shutdown
Video from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office shows the arrest of suspected car thieves Friday...
Watch: Four arrested, charged with Lakewood Ranch car thefts
A man says a woman drugged him and stole his items.
‘I should have been dead’: Man says he was drugged, robbed after meeting woman at bar
U.S. 41 between Fruitville Road and Ringling Boulevard is closed.
First Alert Traffic: Gas leak closes U.S. 41 near Ritz Carlton
Juan Manuel Hernandez and Christina Grace Casella
Two arrested in 2021 Venice DUI homicide case

Latest News

Some heavy rain possible in the P.M.
Summer storm pattern for the weekend and then changes ahead
Randy Langford
Man arrested for indecent exposure at Bradenton pool
Video from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office shows the arrest of suspected car thieves Friday...
Watch: Four arrested, charged with Lakewood Ranch car thefts
Four arrested for car theft in Lakewood Ranch
Four arrested for car theft in Lakewood Ranch