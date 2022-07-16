16 out of 17 flavor samples taken from the Big Olaf production facility test positive for Listeria

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) has released a new statement with updated findings on the Listeria bacteria’s connection to Big Olaf brand ice cream.

The statement addresses the fact that 16 out of 17 ice cream flavor samples taken from the Big Olaf production facility last week came back positive for Listeria contamination.

The flavors include: Blueberry Cheesecake, Butter Pecan, Cherry Cordial, Chocolate, Chocolate Chip, Coconut, Coconut Almond Joy, Cookie Dough, Cookies & Cream, Kahlua Krunch, Mint Chip, Pistachio, Plantation Praline, Superman, Vanilla, and White Chocolate Raspberry.

FDACS is continuing to work closely with the state and federal partners on the investigation and enforcement of the formal stop on the sale of these flavors it has issued, although all of them were already part of the voluntary recall.

One outstanding environmental sample has also come back positive, which now brings the total of positive environmental samples to 10.

FDACS isn’t releasing any additional information as the investigation is still active.

