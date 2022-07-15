Watch: Four arrested, charged with Lakewood Ranch car thefts

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - Four people, including three juveniles, were arrested early Friday in Lakewood Ranch in connection with a string of car thefts, authorities said.

Shortly before 3 a.m., the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a homeowner in the Harmony neighborhood of Lakewood Ranch who saw a group of five or six males in hoodies attempting to burglarize vehicles.

The caller was able to provide a description of a car that appeared to be with them.

When deputies arrived, they observed a vehicle matching the description drive away quickly, followed by another vehicle. Three suspects were also running away when they saw deputies.

When deputies stopped the two vehicles, the suspects inside fled on foot, leaving the vehicles in gear. Both vehicles rolled forward into a pond.

K-9 units found two juvenile suspects, one hiding in nearby brush and another in the neighboring Central Park neighborhood.

A sheriff’s office helicopter located two suspects trying to hide inside a patio of a residence in Harmony. They eventually hunkered down in brush behind the neighborhood. K-9s and deputies, guided by the Aviation Unit, located them and they were arrested without incident.

One of the cars in the pond was confirmed to have been stolen from the Harmony neighborhood. The second car in the pond was stolen from another jurisdiction.

A third vehicle stolen from the neighborhood was found parked two blocks away. The keys to that vehicle were found in the possession of the one adult suspect arrested, identified as 19-year-old Tyreak Allen. Two firearms were also found in one of the vehicles.

In total, three of the suspects were charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, two were charged with aggravated fleeing to elude, two with burglary to an occupied dwelling, two with loitering and prowling, and one with resisting arrest without violence.

