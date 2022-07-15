Advertise With Us
VIDEO: Man riding tractor leads police on chase through golf course

Police say a Kentucky man riding a tractor led officers on a chase through a golf course before being arrested. (Source: WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A Kentucky man has been arrested after police say he led them on a chase while riding a tractor through a golf course.

WKYT reports the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon in Berea, where a witness caught video of Jarod Wherle on a tractor with police cars following behind.

Wherle was eventually taken into custody, according to police. He faces eight charges from the chase that went through several yards and the golf course.

According to authorities, Wherle almost hit an officer and two people on a bike during the chase.

Officials said the golf course suffered damages valued at more than $1,000.

