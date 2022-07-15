Suncoast rain chances remain elevated for several more days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The enhanced summertime thunderstorms that rumbled through the Suncoast were, in part, caused by a spinning cold pool of air aloft. That midlevel low is continuing to spin and drift closer to our state.

Over the next few days that low will move across the state and continue to enhance our storms. The Storm Prediction Center has, so far, not identified any portion of Florida as likely to get organized severe weather, but isolated stronger storms are possible. Certainly lightning strikes and downpours are a likely possibility during drive time this evening.

There has been some drier air moving in over the last 24 hours that could reduce the number of storms, but moisture will rapidly return by tomorrow.

The low sits over the state tomorrow and will eventually wash away late Saturday, but not before keeping rain chances high both Saturday and Sunday. Then by Monday, our winds will shift back to a southwest wind. That will reduce our coastal rain chance by pushing our sea breeze inland.

