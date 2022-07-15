Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Suncoast rain chances remain elevated for several more days

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The enhanced summertime thunderstorms that rumbled through the Suncoast were, in part, caused by a spinning cold pool of air aloft. That midlevel low is continuing to spin and drift closer to our state.

Over the next few days that low will move across the state and continue to enhance our storms. The Storm Prediction Center has, so far, not identified any portion of Florida as likely to get organized severe weather, but isolated stronger storms are possible. Certainly lightning strikes and downpours are a likely possibility during drive time this evening.

There has been some drier air moving in over the last 24 hours that could reduce the number of storms, but moisture will rapidly return by tomorrow.

The low sits over the state tomorrow and will eventually wash away late Saturday, but not before keeping rain chances high both Saturday and Sunday. Then by Monday, our winds will shift back to a southwest wind. That will reduce our coastal rain chance by pushing our sea breeze inland.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State officials have ordered the Big Olaf Creamery processing facility on Cattlemen Road shut...
Listeria found inside Big Olaf factory; state orders shutdown
A man says a woman drugged him and stole his items.
‘I should have been dead’: Man says he was drugged, robbed after meeting woman at bar
U.S. 41 between Fruitville Road and Ringling Boulevard is closed.
First Alert Traffic: Gas leak closes U.S. 41 near Ritz Carlton
Juan Manuel Hernandez and Christina Grace Casella
Two arrested in 2021 Venice DUI homicide case
Shayla Pfolsgrof
Authorities asking for help in finding missing teen

Latest News

ABC7 News at 11pm - July 13, 2022
ABC7 News at 7pm - July 13, 2022
kruse
Manatee Co. Commissioner George Kruse to be arraigned
fl statue
Florida gets new statue in Statuary Hall