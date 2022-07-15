Summer storm pattern for the weekend and then changes ahead

ABC7 News at 5pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Another late season trough or frontal boundary will move into the north Gulf of Mexico and bump the high pressure to our south. This will change things up as we roll into the work week on Monday.

Over the weekend we will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies to start the day and then we will see a good chance for late day storms developing along the sea breeze which will have a better chance of moving further inland by mid afternoon unlike what we saw on Friday. The rain chance is at 60% for afternoon and evening storms scattered about. Winds will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph to start the day and then switch around to the SW later in the afternoon.

Highs on both Saturday and Sunday will be around 90 and lows in the mid 70s.

Typical summer pattern for weekend (WWSB)

The timing of the rain will change on Monday as those winds turn more to the south and southwest to start the day. We will see a 40% chance for morning coastal showers and isolated thunderstorms moving inland by mid afternoon. This is opposite of our normal summer pattern but does happen now and again.

The tropics remain quiet for now, but be prepared as we still have the bulk of the season to go through before it ends Nov. 30th.

