Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Summer storm pattern for the weekend and then changes ahead

Some A.M. coastal storms for Monday
Some heavy rain possible in the P.M.
Some heavy rain possible in the P.M.(Shelia Jellison | WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ABC7 News at 5pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Another late season trough or frontal boundary will move into the north Gulf of Mexico and bump the high pressure to our south. This will change things up as we roll into the work week on Monday.

Over the weekend we will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies to start the day and then we will see a good chance for late day storms developing along the sea breeze which will have a better chance of moving further inland by mid afternoon unlike what we saw on Friday. The rain chance is at 60% for afternoon and evening storms scattered about. Winds will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph to start the day and then switch around to the SW later in the afternoon.

Highs on both Saturday and Sunday will be around 90 and lows in the mid 70s.

Typical summer pattern for weekend
Typical summer pattern for weekend(WWSB)

The timing of the rain will change on Monday as those winds turn more to the south and southwest to start the day. We will see a 40% chance for morning coastal showers and isolated thunderstorms moving inland by mid afternoon. This is opposite of our normal summer pattern but does happen now and again.

The tropics remain quiet for now, but be prepared as we still have the bulk of the season to go through before it ends Nov. 30th.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Some storms will bring some heavy rain at times
WWSB ABC7 News at 5pm First Alert Weather Friday 7/15/22

Most Read

State officials have ordered the Big Olaf Creamery processing facility on Cattlemen Road shut...
Listeria found inside Big Olaf factory; state orders shutdown
Video from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office shows the arrest of suspected car thieves Friday...
Watch: Four arrested, charged with Lakewood Ranch car thefts
A man says a woman drugged him and stole his items.
‘I should have been dead’: Man says he was drugged, robbed after meeting woman at bar
U.S. 41 between Fruitville Road and Ringling Boulevard is closed.
First Alert Traffic: Gas leak closes U.S. 41 near Ritz Carlton
Juan Manuel Hernandez and Christina Grace Casella
Two arrested in 2021 Venice DUI homicide case

Latest News

Some storms will bring some heavy rain at times
WWSB ABC7 News at 5pm First Alert Weather Friday 7/15/22
John Scalzi's Friday forecast
Suncoast rain chances remain elevated for several more days
11wx
First Alert Weather - 11pm July 13, 2022
Cold air aloft leads to widespread hail in N. Central Sarasota County
Storms in the forecast for Friday again