Storms in the forecast for Friday again

Some heavy rain possible
Cold air aloft leads to widespread hail in N. Central Sarasota County
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Another round of afternoon and evening storms are possible on Friday and continuing through the weekend. An upper level low will be moving over south Florida on Friday and bring more instability to the area which will enhance the afternoon and evening storms just like we saw on Thursday. Thursday’s storms brought 50 mph wind at Snead Island in Manatee and some 3/4 inch diameter hail to parts of Sarasota near Fruitville and I-75.

This pattern will stick around through Saturday and Sunday with a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will stay close to average over the next 7 days which is a high of 90 and low around 75 degrees.

By Tuesday we will once again see a wind shift and this will mess with the timing of the storms. Expect to see coastal showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning and early afternoon near the shore and then push eastward and inland during the late afternoon and evening. Winds will turn more toward the SW by Tuesday morning and stay that way through the rest of the day.

For boaters look for winds out of the SE at 10 knots and seas running 1-2 feet. There will be a light chop on the waters. Wind will switch around to the SW by early afternoon.

