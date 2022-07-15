Sarasota ice cream maker helps Big Olaf amid listeria crisis

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - McClain’s Homemade Ice Cream facility in Sarasota is now being sold at select Big Olaf Creameries on Cattlemen Road and their storefront at The Landings.

Following a devastating blow with the recent listeria outbreak at Big Olaf’s processing facility, the ice cream shop was in need of assistance.

“We had actually gotten a call from Rosie and Sonny, they’re really great people who own Olaf’s,” said Robert Alfarone, owner of McClain’s Homemade Ice Cream. “It’s unfortunate what happened to them, but they asked us if we can help them out and their customers with a quality product that they know we have.”

McClain’s is a small ice cream maker compared to Big Olaf’s, but now they are even busier than ever. Alfarone says at McClain’s, they keep a very tight ship when it comes to cleanliness and quality.

“We get inspected every three months, and fortunately for us we never get less than a hundred percent on our inspection, that includes samples that are taken,” said Alfarone.

The situation with Big Olaf ice cream is something that experts say can easily happen.

“Listeria is really tough, it actually can grow in cold environments,” said Dr. Jill Roberts, Associate Professor at USF College of Public Health. “And it can continue to multiply in things like the refrigerator and cold cases, cold machinery which seems to be the problem here.”

Alfarone says they will continue to help out Big Olaf any way they can for as long as they need it.

“We are trying to help them out and their customers because they are mostly local vendors that need ice cream right now,” said Alfarone. “We want to keep Sarasota homemade ice cream going.”

ABC7 has reached out to the owners of Big Olaf but have yet to hear back from them. State officials say they are not commenting on this because it’s an ongoing investigation. McClain’s is providing Big Olaf with a variety of ice cream flavors.

