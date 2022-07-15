Rosemary Arts District honors baseball legend with mural

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Rosemary district, known for it’s rich history and colorful walls, has commissioned a new mural honoring baseball legend John “Buck” O’Neil.

O’Neil was the first African American coach in Major League Baseball for the Chicago Cubs. He is the inspiration behind the latest mural being painted alongside 1468 Boulevard of the Arts in Sarasota.

O’Neil, who has local ties to Sarasota, grew up in Newtown and will be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on July 24, 2022. O’Neil lived through and told the stories of the desegregation of baseball, paving the way for many future players and coaches within America’s pastime. Now, O’Neil’s mural will be a permanent fixture in Sarasota, signifying the long-lasting legacy he left.

The larger-than-life mural is currently being painted by artist Matt McAllister Art. The piece will be unveiled on Sunday, July 24, as part of Rosemary Art & Design District’s Gilbert Mural Initiative. The community is invited to come see the mural and celebrate O’Neil’s legacy at the Buck O’Neil Hall of Fame Community Celebration on July 24th hosted by DreamLarge and in partnership with Community Foundation of Sarasota County, Rosemary Art & Design District, Baltimore Orioles, Sarasota African American Cultural Coalition, and Newtown Alive.

