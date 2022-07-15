Radar love: Sarasota Police to focus on speeders

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police have some advice for drivers next week, and beyond -- Slow down.

Starting Monday, the city’s officers, along with other law enforcement agencies in the southeastern U.S., will focus on speeders, as part of Operation Southern Slow Down.

The operation, which runs July 18-24, is timed to coincide with the busy summertime travel period when injury and fatal crashes increase significantly.

In 2020, speeding killed 11,258 people nationwide, a 17% increase over last year.

“The most important thing about driving is staying safe behind the wheel,” said Traffic Unit officer Jason Frank.

“One of our primary goals in our Traffic Unit is to make sure residents in our community and those citizens who are traveling through get home safely,” he said.

In 2021, in the City of Sarasota, police officers issued 334 citations and/or warnings for not wearing seat belts, 4,803 citations and/or warnings for speeding, and 832 citations and/or warnings for driving while license suspended.

There were also 91 arrests for driving under the influence.

Folks. Slow down.



Our Traffic Unit stopped another driver going 76mph in a 45mph zone in the 3700 blk of Fruitville Rd. 810.1F is the distance in feet the speed was measured from.



Our officers are out. We’re telling you. It’s no secret. Don’t say we didn’t warn you 😉 🚔 pic.twitter.com/L41UcVurF5 — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) July 13, 2022

