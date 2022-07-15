Advertise With Us
Marauders’ grounds crew takes big-league pride in their work

Minor league grounds crew brings major league skill to the field
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - On any given night at LECOM Park, before the Bradenton Marauders take the field for a game in the Single-A Florida State League, take a minute to look at the field.

The grass is as green and manicured as any fairway at Augusta National. The home plate area and warning tracks are raked smooth. The foul lines are crisp and straight.

None of it happens by chance -- The grounds crew is the team behind the team. ABC7′s James Hill explains.

