Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Man arrested for indecent exposure at Bradenton pool

Randy Langford
Randy Langford(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 35-year-old St. Petersburg man was arrested July 7 and charged with indecent exposure after witnesses say he was masturbating near a pool in a Bradenton apartment complex, Bradenton police said.

According to an arrest report, officers were called to the The Palms of Cortez Luxury Apartments on 51st Street West. One officer observed a man near the pool, on the other side of a see-through fence, exposing his genitals and touching himself.

As another officer approached him, he stood up with a portion of his genitals exposed. The man, identified at Randy Holt Langford, was arrested and charged with one count of exposure of sexual organs and four counts of violation of probation, jail record show.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State officials have ordered the Big Olaf Creamery processing facility on Cattlemen Road shut...
Listeria found inside Big Olaf factory; state orders shutdown
A man says a woman drugged him and stole his items.
‘I should have been dead’: Man says he was drugged, robbed after meeting woman at bar
U.S. 41 between Fruitville Road and Ringling Boulevard is closed.
First Alert Traffic: Gas leak closes U.S. 41 near Ritz Carlton
Juan Manuel Hernandez and Christina Grace Casella
Two arrested in 2021 Venice DUI homicide case
Shayla Pfolsgrof
Authorities asking for help in finding missing teen

Latest News

Video from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office shows the arrest of suspected car thieves Friday...
Watch: Four arrested, charged with Lakewood Ranch car thefts
Four arrested for car theft in Lakewood Ranch
Four arrested for car theft in Lakewood Ranch
This was a recent radar gun reading on U.S. 301. Sarasota Police will be increasing their focus...
Radar love: Sarasota Police to focus on speeders
Mote Marine begins work on new aquarium
Mote Marine begins work on new aquarium