Man arrested for indecent exposure at Bradenton pool

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 35-year-old St. Petersburg man was arrested July 7 and charged with indecent exposure after witnesses say he was masturbating near a pool in a Bradenton apartment complex, Bradenton police said.

According to an arrest report, officers were called to the The Palms of Cortez Luxury Apartments on 51st Street West. One officer observed a man near the pool, on the other side of a see-through fence, exposing his genitals and touching himself.

As another officer approached him, he stood up with a portion of his genitals exposed. The man, identified at Randy Holt Langford, was arrested and charged with one count of exposure of sexual organs and four counts of violation of probation, jail record show.

