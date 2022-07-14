Advertise With Us
The Suncoast will see higher rain chances for several days

By John Scalzi
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The wind shifts to the southeast, and an approaching midlevel low will team up to bring very good chances for showers and thunderstorms into the weekend.

Today’s rain chance is almost double what we saw yesterday and tomorrow will be another day with wide thunderstorm coverage. While severe weather is not forecast, some heavy rain could occur in inland locations.

The heat will be another issue again today. Triple-digit feels-like temperatures will become widespread by midafternoon. If you spend time outside this afternoon, stay hydrated and take shade breaks.

By next week winds will turn again to the southwest. This pattern will favor storms near the coast in the first half of the day and inland storms in the second half of the day.

