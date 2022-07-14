SeaPort Manatee in Palmetto experiencing record growth

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - SeaPort Manatee is experiencing record numbers. The port has seen a 53 percent surge in container numbers over the last year.

“We are a very efficient port, we are a very cost effective port,” said Carlos Buqueras, Executive Director for SeaPort Manatee.

That’s the reason why SeaPort Manatee has experienced record growth over the last year and in recent years. Since 2013, container numbers at the port skyrocketed around 1100 percent, meaning even more products are now coming through.

“As people stayed home more, they were requiring more products we bring in,” said Buqueras. “And it has been reflected in the fact that the container lines, rather than wait in line at another port, have been coming in here directly.”

90 percent of the items we use, whether it’s products or food items, comes through ports like this.

“The growth in cargo really warms my heart, I think it shows what we’ve done in this state, how we could service the entire globe,” said Michael Rubin, President and CEO of the Florida Ports Council.

SeaPort Manatee continues to see extraordinary success. That trend is expected to continue in the months and years ahead.

“We are growing and investing in the port millions and millions of dollars, to expand the port, to meet the growing demand,” said Buqueras.

As for the supply chain issues, Buqueras says they didn’t have any problems on their end. Because of the growth at ports statewide, experts say the supply chain will continue to improve in Florida.

“Ports are critical to the well being of the community, and the United States in general,” said Buqueras.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.