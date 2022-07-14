Advertise With Us
Sarasota health department to hold school vaccination clinic

Health professionals plead to parents to get yearly vaccines after major dip in child immunizations.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Department of Health will hold a walk-in, back to school immunizations clinic Saturday, July 23.

The clinic, for school-aged children, will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. the department’s downtown location at 2200 Ringling Boulevard,.

The following vaccines are required for children entering preschool and grades K-12: diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (whooping cough), measles, mumps, rubella, polio, varicella (chickenpox) and hepatitis B.

Students entering college should also check with the health services at their college regarding immunization requirements.

Health officials say if your child is due for a vaccine, please visit your family health care provider or one of our health department clinics. Visit ImmunizeFlorida.org to learn more about immunizations your child may need or call your local county health department to find out locations and times for immunization services available near you.

  • DOH-Sarasota: 941-861-2900
  • DOH-Manatee: 941-748-0747

