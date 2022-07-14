Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium starts construction for new facility

A 12-acre area for a new 110,000-square-foot science and education aquarium holding 1 million gallons of animal habitats.
mote facility NBP and UTC
mote facility NBP and UTC(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Commission approved the new ownership of property near Nathan Benderson Park and UTC Mall for Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium. The current facility is only 66,000 square feet.

The area will be within an hour drive of three million Floridians close to Interstate 75. The three-story facility is projected to bring in $28 million each year for the State of Florida. 70,000 students from Sarasota and Manatee county schools will be admitted free of charge to expand marine education.

“Moving Mote Marine out here closer to the interstate lets more people have the opportunity to come and learn,” said Blake Wallenda a Sarasota resident and Skyline Walker.

Visitors can jump into hands-on teaching activities and on-site diving programs and use interactive technology.

The project is set to be completed in 2023.

