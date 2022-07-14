Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Lawmaker: Officer in Uvalde video husband of slain teacher

In this photo taken from surveillance video provided by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent...
In this photo taken from surveillance video provided by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District via the Austin American-Statesman, shows officer Ruben Ruiz, whose wife, Eva Mireles was killed in the shooting, checking his phone in the hallway at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 24, 2022.(Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A Uvalde police officer criticized over video of him checking his phone during the massacre at Robb Elementary School is the husband of a teacher who was killed in the classroom and had contacted him after after being shot, according to a Texas lawmaker investigating the shooting.

Texas state Rep. Joe Moody came to the defense of Ruben Ruiz after the officer was singled out by some users on social media as an example of the bewildering inaction by law enforcement during the May 24 attack.

Roughly 80 minutes of surveillance video published this week by the Austin American-Statesman showed Ruiz as one of the first officers to arrive in the hallway after the shooting began. He checks his phone moments before officers closer to the classroom run back down the hallway after shots are fired.

WARNING: Videos used may contain graphic content and may be disturbing to some viewers.

Newly released surveillance video from Uvalde is renewing questions about police accountability. (CNN, FACEBOOK, ELSA G RUIZ, AUSTIN AMERICAN-STATESMAN)

Moody tweeted Wednesday that the officer was the husband of Eva Mireles, one of two teachers killed along with 19 children in the fourth-grade classrooms. Moody is part of a Texas House committee that has spent weeks investigating the shooting and plans to release its findings Sunday.

“I’d not planned to speak publicly until the report was released, but I couldn’t say nothing seeing this man, who’s lost everything, maligned as if he was indifferent or actively malicious. Context matters,” Moody tweeted.

The hallway video shows Ruiz quickly glancing at his phone around 11:36 a.m. while holding a position at the end of the hallway. Three minutes earlier, the gunman is seen walking down the hallway and entering the classroom.

Authorities have previously said that body camera footage later showed Ruiz at 11:48 a.m. entering the building through the west door and telling officers, “She is shot.”

“What happened to (Ruiz) is he tried to move forward into the hallway, he was detained and they took his gun away from him and they escorted him from the scene,” Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw told lawmakers at a hearing on June 21.

McCraw has called it an “abject failure” that police ultimately waited more than an hour before confronting the gunman.

“We’ll have much to say about the police response, but no criticism of this officer,” Moody tweeted.

Uvalde surveillance video shows moments during attack (Source: CNN, AUSTIN AMERICAN-STATESMAN NATIONAL CONTENT CENTER, KSAT)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 5
Man arrested in connection with credit card fraud in Sarasota County, other counties
State officials have ordered the Big Olaf Creamery processing facility on Cattlemen Road shut...
Listeria found inside Big Olaf factory; state orders shutdown
Juan Manuel Hernandez and Christina Grace Casella
Two arrested in 2021 Venice DUI homicide case
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Shayla Pfolsgrof
Authorities asking for help in finding missing teen

Latest News

Health professionals plead to parents to get yearly vaccines after major dip in child...
Sarasota health department to hold school vaccination clinic
President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid address the media following their...
Biden, Lapid agree to stop Iran nuke program, differ on how
A U.S. Treasury check is pictured in this Oct. 22, 2014 photo. Social Security recipients could...
Social Security checks could grow by about $175 a month, advocacy group says
The flag-draped casket bearing the remains of Hershel W. “Woody” Williams is carried by joint...
Congress honors last WWII Medal of Honor recipient with rare salute