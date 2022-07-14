Advertise With Us
First Alert Traffic: Gas leak closes U.S. 41 near Ritz Carlton

U.S. 41 between Fruitville Road and Ringling Boulevard is closed.
U.S. 41 between Fruitville Road and Ringling Boulevard is closed.(FDOT)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
UPDATED at 12:30 p.m. with additional information.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fire crews have closed U.S. 41 between Fruitville Road and Ringling Boulevard to deal with a gas leak near the Ritz Carlton hotel.

Sarasota Police have blocked southbound traffic at the Fruitville Road roundabout and northbound traffic at Ringling Boulevard. Drivers coming off the Ringling Bridge will be directed southbound,

Multiple fire engines can be seen between Fruitville and Gulfstream Avenue.

Avoid the area if possible. Expect delays around the downtown area.

