First Alert Traffic: Gas leak closes U.S. 41 near Ritz Carlton

UPDATED at 12:30 p.m. with additional information.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fire crews have closed U.S. 41 between Fruitville Road and Ringling Boulevard to deal with a gas leak near the Ritz Carlton hotel.

Sarasota Police have blocked southbound traffic at the Fruitville Road roundabout and northbound traffic at Ringling Boulevard. Drivers coming off the Ringling Bridge will be directed southbound,

Multiple fire engines can be seen between Fruitville and Gulfstream Avenue.

Avoid the area if possible. Expect delays around the downtown area.

⛔️TRAFFIC ALERT⛔️ We’re assisting with traffic control due to a gas leak near Ritz Carlton Dr.



⚠️US 41 is CLOSED between Fruitville & Ringling.



⚠️Drivers coming off the bridge will be directed southbound only (no northbound)



Expect delays & find an alternate routes if possible pic.twitter.com/RHgCiL3SLq — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) July 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.