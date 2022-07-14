Afternoon and evening storms likely through weekend

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The direction of wind during the morning hours can usually determine when you will have the highest probability of rain for your neighborhood here in SW Florida. High pressure is building back to our northeast which will allow for a SE wind to set up during the overnight hours through the late morning. This usually means the best chances for the coast and along I-75 to get rain will be in the late afternoon and through the early evening. This is our typical summer pattern.

Now and again this pattern changes due to systems messing with the position of the high pressure ridge normally centered near Bermuda, known as the Bermuda high. We will see this happen again early next week so expect a timing change of storms from the normal pattern until then we are set up to see a good deal of storminess through the late afternoon and evening through Sunday.

Wind shift changes timing of storms next week (WWSB)

The mornings will be nice with generally mostly sunny skies to start the day with lows in the mid 70s for most everyone. We will see skies become partly cloudy by midday and then the late day storms will clouds things up for most. High temperatures will warm to near seasonable averages which is in the low 90s.

For boaters look for winds out of the SE turning to the SW later in the day as the sea breeze kicks in. Seas will be 2 feet or less with a light chop on the water.

