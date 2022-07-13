Two Suncoast teachers named finalists for state award

ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB) - Two of the four finalists for 2023 Florida Teacher of the Year honors are from the Suncoast.

Jennifer Jaso, a social studies teacher at Sarasota Middle School, and Deelah Jackson, a fourth-grade teacher at Samoset Elementary School in Manatee County were recognized by Gov. Ron DeSantis Tuesday in Orlando.

The teachers also got a $15,000 bonus for being a finalist.

“She holds several leadership roles at the school,” DeSantis said of Jaso. “Department chair, professional learning, community leader, History Day coordinator, longstanding presenter at the National Council for Social Studies annual conference. Congratulations.”

Jackson was lauded for her work in the classroom. “She’s especially passionate about teaching math and is known for engaging her students with high-quality lesson plans, as well as singing to drive the lessons home,” DeSantis said.

“Florida is the education state not just because we have good policies, but because we have great teachers who go above and beyond for their students,” DeSantis said.

The five finalists were chosen from nearly 185,000 public school teachers throughout the state.

After each school district selects its teacher of the year, a selection committee representing teachers, principals, parents and the business community reviews each district application on the basis of outstanding ability to teach and communicate knowledge of the subject taught, professional development, philosophy of teaching, and outstanding school and community service.

The winner will serve for one year as the Christa McAuliffe Ambassador for Education.

The other three finalists were Melissa Matz, a seventh-grade math teacher at Lakeside Junior High School in Clay County; Trinity Whittington, a fourth-grade English language arts and social studies teacher at Bell Elementary School in Gilchrist County; and Seema Naik, a fourth-grade teacher at Eagle Ridge Elementary School in Broward County.

