Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Two SCAT drivers test positive for COVID

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Passengers who rode certain Sarasota County buses on July 7-9 may have been exposed to COVID-19, Sarasota County Area Transit officials said.

The state Department of Health has confirmed a positive test result of COVID-19 for a SCAT driver on Sunday, July 10, and for a second driver on Monday, July 11. The drivers were on the following routes:

  • Thursday, July 7 - Route 17 from 12:45-7:15 p.m.
  • Friday, July 8 - Route 17 from 12:45-7:15 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 9 - Route 9 from 12:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 9 - Route 14 from 7a.m. to 2 p.m.

The health department recommends anyone who rode these routes at those times to monitor themselves for possible symptoms. If a passenger suspects they have been exposed or feels symptoms of COVID-19, they are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider, DOH-Sarasota or get tested.

Passengers who are not feeling well or who are displaying COVID symptoms should not ride the bus. Masks are optional on the bus and at SCAT transfer stations. Disposable masks are available from the bus driver.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 5
Man arrested in connection with credit card fraud in Sarasota County, other counties
Sarasota teen facing multiple charges
Sarasota teen facing multiple charges for breaking into five cars
Southbound I-75 is closed Monday morning.
Roadway reopens after crashes close I-75 at Clark Road, Bee Ridge
Kathy Groob needed medical attention after being hit with a barb from a stingray in the water...
Worse than childbirth;” Lakewood Ranch woman suffers painful stingray sting
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit

Latest News

The Republican Party of Sarasota and manatee counties will hold a free candidate rally at...
GOP to hold candidates rally Saturday in Sarasota
Carlton Reserve
Sarasota plans prescribed burn in Carlton Reserve today
Two of the five finalists for Florida Teacher of the Year are from Sarasota and Manatee counties
Two Suncoast teachers named finalists for state award
Lychees
Discovering the Suncoast - Lychees of the Suncoast