Two SCAT drivers test positive for COVID

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Passengers who rode certain Sarasota County buses on July 7-9 may have been exposed to COVID-19, Sarasota County Area Transit officials said.

The state Department of Health has confirmed a positive test result of COVID-19 for a SCAT driver on Sunday, July 10, and for a second driver on Monday, July 11. The drivers were on the following routes:

Thursday, July 7 - Route 17 from 12:45-7:15 p.m.

Friday, July 8 - Route 17 from 12:45-7:15 p.m.

Saturday, July 9 - Route 9 from 12:30-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 9 - Route 14 from 7a.m. to 2 p.m.

The health department recommends anyone who rode these routes at those times to monitor themselves for possible symptoms. If a passenger suspects they have been exposed or feels symptoms of COVID-19, they are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider, DOH-Sarasota or get tested.

Passengers who are not feeling well or who are displaying COVID symptoms should not ride the bus. Masks are optional on the bus and at SCAT transfer stations. Disposable masks are available from the bus driver.

