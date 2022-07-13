Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Two arrested in 2021 Venice DUI homicide case

Juan Manuel Hernandez and Christina Grace Casella
Juan Manuel Hernandez and Christina Grace Casella(Sarasota County and Charlotte County sheriffs offices)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were arrested Wednesday and charged in connection with a fatal crash last October in Venice, police said.

Venice Police arrested Juan Manuel Hernandez, 24, and Christina Grace Casella, 22, after an investigation of a crash that occurred on Oct. 23, 2021, on U.S. 41.

Detectives say a sedan driven by Casella was northbound on U.S. 41 just south of the Roberts Bay Bridge shortly before 11 p.m.

The pair began arguing. At some point, Hernandez, in the passenger seat, grabbed the steering wheel and tried to turn onto Venetia Bay Boulevard.

Casella overcorrected, police say, causing their car to enter the southbound lanes and hit a vehicle driven by a 35-year-old man. The victim later died at a hospital.

Casella was arrested in Port Charlotte and charged with vehicular manslaughter and DUI manslaughter. Hernandez was arrested in South Venice and charged with vehicular manslaughter and operating a motor vehicle with no valid driver’s license causing death.

