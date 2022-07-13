Advertise With Us
Suncoast
The Suncoast returns to typical summer weather

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have had some weather lately that is atypical for your average Suncoast summer day. Morning storms, sometimes strong ones, will now give way to calm mornings and active afternoons with thunderstorms building inland and drifting back to the coast.

Today will be something of a transition day, as winds slowly shift from southwest to southeast and moisture starts filtering back into our air.

Today will feature sunny skies to start and very warm afternoon temperatures. The high of 92 today will be accompanied by a “feels like” temperature of 104. We will see a few showers near the coast in the early afternoon as the sea breeze starts. The leading edge of the sea breeze will move inland and thunderstorms will become more widespread as the east coast sea breeze approaches. A few evening storms will make it back to the coast as the rain fades.

The southeast wind will become established by tomorrow and moisture will return. An upper-level low will approach and the rain chances will go up starting tomorrow and lasting into the weekend.

The low in the Gulf waters that the National Hurricane Center has been watching is failing to develop. The low is likely to drift northward over the deep south and spread rain over the next few days from North Florida westward through the North Gulf Coast.

