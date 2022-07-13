Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Sarasota plans prescribed burn in Carlton Reserve today

Carlton Reserve
Carlton Reserve(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents of Venice may see and smell smoke coming from Carlton Reserve today, but it’s a planned fire.

The Sarasota County Fire Department and the county’s Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Department will conduct a state-authorized prescribed burn Wednesday on the Carlton Reserve starting after 10:30 a.m.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, prescribed burns reduce the risk of uncontrolled wildfires by cleaning the buildup of dangerous fuels from overgrown brush and forest litter. It also improves and maintains habitats for deer, quail, turkey and many other wildlife species.

