Sarasota plans prescribed burn in Carlton Reserve today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents of Venice may see and smell smoke coming from Carlton Reserve today, but it’s a planned fire.

The Sarasota County Fire Department and the county’s Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Department will conduct a state-authorized prescribed burn Wednesday on the Carlton Reserve starting after 10:30 a.m.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, prescribed burns reduce the risk of uncontrolled wildfires by cleaning the buildup of dangerous fuels from overgrown brush and forest litter. It also improves and maintains habitats for deer, quail, turkey and many other wildlife species.

Conditions permitting, staff from both Sarasota County Fire Department and the Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Department will conduct a state-authorized prescribed burn today, July 13, 2022 on the Carlton Reserve starting after 10:30 a.m.

#SRQCountyES pic.twitter.com/0bLChYjeBt — SCG Emergency Services (@scgovEOC) July 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.