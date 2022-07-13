Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Music director of Sarasota Orchestra succumbs to cancer

Bramwell Tovey, the music director of the Sarasota Orchestra, has died, the orchestra announced...
Bramwell Tovey, the music director of the Sarasota Orchestra, has died, the orchestra announced Wednesday.(Courtesy of Sarasota Orchestra)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bramwell Tovey, the music director of the Sarasota Orchestra, has died, the orchestra announced Wednesday.

Diagnosed with a rare form of sarcoma in May 2019, Tovey underwent surgery in 2021 that left him briefly cancer free. In January, the cancer returned. Tovey had been in declining health in recent days, a spokeswoman for the orchestra said.

Tovey came to Sarasota in In 2021, and well as extending his artistic leadership position with the Rhode Island Philharmonic, and was also appointed as Principal Guest Conductor with Orchestre Symphonique de Québec.

An international musical leader and global citizen, he made an impact on several generations across multiple continents through his music making, conducting and teaching.

“The musical world has lost a real treasure,” said Tom Ryan, board chair of Sarasota Orchestra.

“There was immediate chemistry between Maestro Tovey and our orchestra.” said President and CEO Joseph McKenna.

“We shared with him an expectation of a long partnership. Like so many, all of us at Sarasota Orchestra feel the tremendous loss of a great friend and sincere collaborator. Our heartfelt thoughts are with his family during this most difficult hour.”

